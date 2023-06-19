Omaha Police investigating ATM robbery at West Omaha US Bank

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police were called to the US Bank off of South 138th Street south of Millard Avenue, for a robbery at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday.

3 News Now Reporter Molly Hudson arrived minutes after the initial call.

Omaha police confirmed the robbery happened at the drive-thru ATM. About six patrol cars arrived at the scene and taped off the surrounding area. Omaha Police are investigating.

Initial reports specified an employee was re-filling an ATM and got shoved by a masked man wearing gloves.

The man allegedly took off with cash in a silver sedan that had another man inside. Banks were closed Monday for the Juneteenth holiday.

3 News Now is still working to confirm the exact details of what happened Monday and will update the story when more information is available.

