Omaha Police investigating bank robbery on 87th and West Center

Omaha Police Department
Posted at 5:52 AM, Apr 12, 2023
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon bank robbery that occurred on 87th and West Center at Bank of the West.

Here's what we know:

According to OPD, officers responded to the bank at 3:19 p.m. and determined the suspect showed a handgun and demanded money.

The suspect then left on foot with an undetermined amount of money, said police.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, with a dark complexion, tall, muscular build, wearing a black jacket with a white undershirt, khaki-colored pants, hair net, glasses, medical grade style mask and white tennis shoes.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to the arrest of a bank robbery suspect are eligible for a $20,000 reward.

