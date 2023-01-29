Omaha Police investigating business robbery Saturday evening

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department is investigating a business robbery that occurred Saturday evening at Camelot Cleaners.

Here's what we know from the police:

On Saturday at 4:48 p.m., officers responded to the Camelot Cleaners at 12131 Pacific Street in regards to a robbery.

OPD said officers arrived and spoke to a store employee who said the suspect entered the business with a handgun and demanded cash.

The suspect removed an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and the employee's purse.

According to the police, the suspect was described as an unknown black male wearing a black hoodie, camo face mask and sunglasses.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information and who wishes to remain anonymous is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

