OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha police are investigating a crash that took place near 50th and Fowler.

3 News Now Photojournalist Bo Peterson was on the scene. OPD said several juveniles crashed a stolen vehicle into a power pole after driving through several trees.

One juvenile is in custody. The teens were transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

They were reportedly wearing seatbelts.

