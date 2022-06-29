Watch Now
Omaha police investigating crash with several teens near 50th and Fowler

3 News Now Photojournalist Bo Peterson was on the scene. OPD said several juveniles crashed a stolen vehicle into a power pole after driving through several trees.
Posted at 3:10 PM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 16:10:22-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha police are investigating a crash that took place near 50th and Fowler.

One juvenile is in custody. The teens were transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

They were reportedly wearing seatbelts.

