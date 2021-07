OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — One man is dead following a homicide overnight Friday, according to Omaha Police.

Officers responded to 3331 N. 106th Plz around 12:30 a.m. for a possible shooting.

During the investigation, 40-year-old Jose Valenzuela was found dead.

The homicide unit is investigating. Anyone with information should contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

