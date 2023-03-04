Omaha Police investigating early morning shooting that injured 2 people

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that left two people with minor injuries.

Here's what we know from OPD

Police responded to Methodist hospital in response to a walk-in shooting victim at 2:15 a.m. The two victims say that they were driving in the area of North 75th and Maple Streets when an unknown model dark-colored car began shooting at them.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 29-year-old Charmaine Johnson suffered a minor cut which is believed to have been caused by broken glass.

The front-seat passenger, identified as 28-year-old Detrelle Perry was transported to Nebraska Medicine for treatment of non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

No scene was located, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867). Anonymous tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for an enhanced reward of up to $10,000.

