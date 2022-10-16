Watch Now
Omaha Police investigating early Sunday morning homicide

Posted at 10:15 AM, Oct 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-16 11:15:32-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday.

Here's what we know from OPD:

Police responded to 3507 South 84th Street at 3:03 a.m. and located a male in the parking lot. Police say that the death was suspicious. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPD Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP.

