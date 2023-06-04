Watch Now
Omaha Police investigating early Sunday morning shooting that injured a man

Libby Kamrowski
Posted at 11:05 AM, Jun 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-04 12:05:48-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating an overnight shooting that injured a 40-year-old man in the area of 25th & Taylor Streets.

Here's what we know from police:

Police were in the area of 25th & Taylor and heard several gunshots at 3:46 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers responded and located the victim, identified as Barry Crawford. Police found that he suffered a gunshot wound to the lower body.

Officers immediately rendered aid to Crawford and he was transferred to Nebraska Medicine with non-life-threatening injuries.

