Omaha Police investigating early Sunday morning shooting that injured a man

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating an overnight shooting that injured a 40-year-old man in the area of 25th & Taylor Streets.

Here's what we know from police:

Police were in the area of 25th & Taylor and heard several gunshots at 3:46 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers responded and located the victim, identified as Barry Crawford. Police found that he suffered a gunshot wound to the lower body.

Officers immediately rendered aid to Crawford and he was transferred to Nebraska Medicine with non-life-threatening injuries.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.