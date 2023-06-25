Omaha Police investigating early Sunday morning shooting that injured one

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that left one person injured near 12th and Harney Streets.

Here’s what we know from police:

According to OPD, on Sunday at 2:20 a.m. officers were dispatched to UNMC for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. The victim was identified as Cedric Glover, 26, of Omaha.

The party that transported Glover to the hospital stated she found him suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of 12th and Harney Streets, said police. Glover was treated for gunshot wounds which were not believed to be life-threatening.

Authorities said it should be noted Omaha Police reported shots being fired in the area of 12th and Harney at 2:05 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867) at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Anonymous tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for an enhanced reward of up to $10,000.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.