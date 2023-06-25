Watch Now
Omaha Police investigating early Sunday morning shooting that injured one

Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
The Omaha Police Department investigates a scene on Oct. 30, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
Posted at 11:39 AM, Jun 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-25 12:42:13-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that left one person injured near 12th and Harney Streets.

Here’s what we know from police:

According to OPD, on Sunday at 2:20 a.m. officers were dispatched to UNMC for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. The victim was identified as Cedric Glover, 26, of Omaha.

The party that transported Glover to the hospital stated she found him suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of 12th and Harney Streets, said police. Glover was treated for gunshot wounds which were not believed to be life-threatening.

Authorities said it should be noted Omaha Police reported shots being fired in the area of 12th and Harney at 2:05 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867) at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Anonymous tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for an enhanced reward of up to $10,000.

