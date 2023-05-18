Omaha Police investigating early Thursday morning shooting that injured one

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 13-year-old boy early Thursday morning near North 35th Street.

Here’s what we know from police:

According to OPD, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at 2 a.m. and then determined the victim was en route to the hospital. Officers spoke with the victim at the Nebraska Medical Center.

Officers determined the victim was allegedly shot by an unidentified suspect while at a party. The injury is not life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

