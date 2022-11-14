Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Omaha Police investigating fatal attack on Halloween

Omaha Police Department Cruiser From Side View
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
An Omaha Police Department cruiser sits outside of the Nebraska State Office Building on Thursday, June 30, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
Omaha Police Department Cruiser From Side View
Posted at 3:46 PM, Nov 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 17:30:56-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a homicide after a victim was assaulted on Halloween day but then died on Saturday.

Here's what we know from OPD

On October 31 at 4:06 p.m. police responded to the area of 38th and Hamilton Street.

Upon arrival officers located a victim later identified as 60-year-old Daniel Price suffering from a head wound.

The unresponsive victim was transported to Nebraska Medicine.

On Nov. 12 at 10:05 p.m. Price died from their injuries.

Police say that the case has now been upgraded from an assault to a homicide.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018