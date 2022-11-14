Omaha Police investigating fatal attack on Halloween

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a homicide after a victim was assaulted on Halloween day but then died on Saturday.

Here's what we know from OPD

On October 31 at 4:06 p.m. police responded to the area of 38th and Hamilton Street.

Upon arrival officers located a victim later identified as 60-year-old Daniel Price suffering from a head wound.

The unresponsive victim was transported to Nebraska Medicine.

On Nov. 12 at 10:05 p.m. Price died from their injuries.

Police say that the case has now been upgraded from an assault to a homicide.

