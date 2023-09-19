Omaha Police investigating fatal crash at Happy Hollow Boulevard and Dodge Street

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department's Traffic Unit has identified the victim in a fatal crash that occurred Monday night at Happy Hollow Boulevard and Dodge Street.

Here's what we know from police:

Police responded to the scene at 8:42 p.m. According to police, a 2006 Nissan Maxima was northbound on Happy Hollow when it drifted left, leaving the roadway.

The Nissan went down a grass embankment and struck a tree. The driver was unrestrained.

OFD medics transported the driver, 32-year-old Robert Lane, to the Nebraska Medical Center with lifesaving measures in progress. Lane was declared dead shortly after arrival at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.