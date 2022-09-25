Omaha Police investigating fatal crash involving a motorcycle hitting a mailbox

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Saturday night.

According to police, at 11:08 pm officers were called for a personal injury crash involving a motorcycle.

Police say that a 2006 Honda VTX1300 motorcycle was eastbound when it left the roadway, striking a mailbox.

The motorcyclist was identified as 71-year-old Ira L Burks, Sr.

Burks was taken to Bergan Mercy by OFD and was declared deceased shortly after arrival.

Anyone who witnessed this crash, please contact the Omaha Police Traffic Unit at 402-444-5626.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.