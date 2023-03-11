Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Omaha Police investigating fatal Friday afternoon crash near 96th and I

OPD Extras
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
The Omaha Police Department investigates a scene on Oct. 30, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
OPD Extras
Posted at 7:47 PM, Mar 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-10 20:47:35-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a Friday afternoon crash that killed a man from Lincoln and injured a woman from Omaha.

Here's what we know from police:

At 2:27 pm, officers were called for a reported crash at 96th and I St. Police say that an eastbound 2007 Ford Focus violated the stop sign at 96th and I St. The Ford was struck by a southbound 2015 Jeep Cherokee.

The driver of the Ford was identified as 45-year-old William Peters of Lincoln. Police say that Peters was not wearing a seatbelt.

Omaha Fire transported Peters to Bergan Mercy with life-saving measures in progress, according to a press release. He died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The driver of the Jeep was identified as 24-year-old Lauren Pelzer of Omaha.

Pelzer was treated at the scene for aches and pains.

This crash remains under investigation.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018