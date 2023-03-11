Omaha Police investigating fatal Friday afternoon crash near 96th and I

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a Friday afternoon crash that killed a man from Lincoln and injured a woman from Omaha.

Here's what we know from police:

At 2:27 pm, officers were called for a reported crash at 96th and I St. Police say that an eastbound 2007 Ford Focus violated the stop sign at 96th and I St. The Ford was struck by a southbound 2015 Jeep Cherokee.

The driver of the Ford was identified as 45-year-old William Peters of Lincoln. Police say that Peters was not wearing a seatbelt.

Omaha Fire transported Peters to Bergan Mercy with life-saving measures in progress, according to a press release. He died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The driver of the Jeep was identified as 24-year-old Lauren Pelzer of Omaha.

Pelzer was treated at the scene for aches and pains.

This crash remains under investigation.

