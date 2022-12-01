Omaha Police investigating fatal shooting near 37th and Pratt Street

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a shooting in the area of 37th and Pratt Street on Wednesday night.

According to Omaha Police, officers were called to the area at around 8:42 p.m. after reportedly shots were fired. Police observed multiple shell casings in the street.

Upon further investigation, police say that one person was found dead at the scene.

Omaha Police's Homicide Unit is investigating.

This is a developing story.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.