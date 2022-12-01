Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Omaha Police investigating fatal shooting near 37th and Pratt Street

Police Lights
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Matt Rourke/AP
Shown are the lights of a police vehicle in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 24, 2021.
Police Lights
Posted at 9:39 PM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 22:39:27-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a shooting in the area of 37th and Pratt Street on Wednesday night.

According to Omaha Police, officers were called to the area at around 8:42 p.m. after reportedly shots were fired. Police observed multiple shell casings in the street.

Upon further investigation, police say that one person was found dead at the scene.

Omaha Police's Homicide Unit is investigating.

This is a developing story.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018