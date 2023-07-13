Omaha Police investigating felony assault and robbery that occurred at Levi Carter Park

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police are investigating a felony assault and robbery that occurred at Levi Carter Park Wednesday night.

Here's what we know from police:

According to OPD, officers responded to a cutting call to Carter Boulevard and 12th Street East at 9:46 p.m.

Officers spoke with the victim, Ronald Williams, 65, who said he was near the boat docks in the park when he got into an argument with the suspects, later identified as Jessica Sanchez, 39, and Isias Palacios, 18, said police.

Authorities said the argument escalated to a physical altercation with Palacios cutting Williams with a knife. Both suspects then got into Williams' car and drove off.

OPD said the suspects were involved in a hit-and-run and then crashed near Lindbergh Drive. Officers located Sanchez in the area and later located Palacios at his residence.

Palacios was booked for robbery and 3rd degree assault and Sanchez was booked for theft by receiving.

OFD medics took Williams to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

