Omaha Police investigating felony assault late Saturday night

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police are investigating a felony assault that injured one person, Saturday night.

Here's what we know from police:

Omaha Police responded to CHI Bergan Mercy Hospital to investigate a felony assault around 11 p.m.

According to OPD, Micah Evans, 21, walked into the emergency room with a non-life-threatening gunshot injury. It is currently unknown where the incident occurred.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. An anonymous tip leading to the arrest of a suspect in a felony assault involving a firearm is eligible for an enhanced reward of up to $10,000.

