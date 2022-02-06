Omaha police investigating felony assault leaving man with life-threatening injuries

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha police are investigating a felony assault that took place at Parliament Pub Saturday night.

According to a press release, OPD arrived as Omaha Fire Department medics were treating an unconscious man.

The man was identified as 41-year-old Rodney Pettit was transported to Nebraska Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators would like to interview people who were there at the time of this felony assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656, email opdhomicideunit@cityofomaha.org or contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP.

