Omaha Police investigating felony assault with screwdriver at laundromat Thursday morning

Posted at 2:04 PM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 15:04:56-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police are investigating a felony assault that occurred at a laundromat on Leavenworth Street Thursday morning.

Here's what we know from police:

According to OPD, officers responded to Discount Laundry at 10:16 a.m. to investigate a stabbing.

The incident started as a verbal altercation between an employee and the suspect said police, when the suspect then picked up a screwdriver and attacked the victim, striking her multiple times.

The victim was transported by medics to the Nebraska Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

