Omaha Police investigating Friday afternoon shooting that critically injured man

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a shooting on Friday in the area of North 60th Street. Police say that the shooting happened at 12:25 p.m.

Here’s what we know from OPD

Officers were called to the area where they found 60-year-old Ralph Essay suffering from gunshot wounds. Essay stated he had gone to an apartment and was allegedly attacked by three unknown male suspects.

Essay said that as he ran away, he was shot by one of the suspects. Essay was transported to Nebraska Medicine in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

