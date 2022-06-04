Omaha police investigating Friday night homicide near 30th and T Street

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a Friday night shooting that left one person dead and three injured.

The shooting took place at 11:37 p.m. at 2931 T Street, according to police. Police identified 31-year-old Pierre R. Hightower as the victim of homicide.

The other victims were identified as 30-year-old Paris S. Hightower, 32-year-old Kaveh A. Ranson and 19-year-old Ryan T. Prince. They were transported to UNMC with non-life-threatening injuries according to OPD.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP.

