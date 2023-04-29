Omaha Police investigating Friday night shooting that injured two

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night in the area of Florence Boulevard.

Here's what we know from police:

According to OPD, on Friday at 11:50 p.m., Omaha Police Officers were in the area of North 16th Street and heard several gunshots to the north of them. Officers were then called to CUMC in regard to a walk-in shooting victim. Officers arrived and observed a vehicle parked at the drive-up entrance with several bullet holes.

Officers spoke with the first victim Badeang Biel, 19. Biel was uncooperative but did state he was the driver of the vehicle and had suffered a gunshot wound to the left arm, said police.

Officers also spoke to a second shooting victim, a black male juvenile, who had suffered a gunshot wound to the right foot and who was also uncooperative, said OPD. Both were transported to Bergan Mercy with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities said, officers also spoke with the other occupants of the victim's vehicle but all three were uncooperative as well.

OPD eventually located the shooting scene at Florence Boulevard and several shell casings were recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867) at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app.

Anonymous tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for an enhanced reward of up to $10,000

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.