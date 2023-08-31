Watch Now
Omaha Police investigating homicide from early Thursday morning near 121st and Arbor Streets

Posted at 11:59 AM, Aug 31, 2023
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police said in a news release that the department is investigating a homicide near 121st and Arbor Street early Thursday morning. Omaha Police were called at 3:08 a.m. in regards to a down party. A male in his 40s was located deceased at the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656, or anonymously contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at omahacrimestoppers.orgor on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward.

