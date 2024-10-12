Watch Now
Omaha police investigating homicide in south Omaha

The homicide happened early Saturday morning near 29th and T Streets.
John Brown
OPD on scene near 29th and T Streets in south Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha police are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday morning in south Omaha.

OPD said officers responded to the area of 29th and T Streets shortly before 6 a.m for a call of a shooting. Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Nebraska Medicine where he died. OPD said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at (402) 444-STOP.

