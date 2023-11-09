Omaha Police investigating homicide of 17-year-old that occurred Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police are investigating the homicide of Messiah Holley, 17, that occurred Wednesday evening.

Here's what we know from police:

According to OPD, officers received a 911 call to the area of North 18th and Spencer Streets for a ShotSpotter activation just before 7 p.m. Holley was found near that area suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers immediately started lifesaving measures and Holley was taken to Nebraska Medicine where he later died.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656, or anonymously contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

Anonymous tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward.

