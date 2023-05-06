Omaha Police investigating in-custody death

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department is investigating an in-custody death that occurred Saturday morning.

Here's what we know from police:

According to OPD, just before 8 a.m., Omaha Police officers responded to Jackson Tower to assist Omaha Housing Authority security with a 31-year-old adult female who was reportedly trespassing in the building.

With the assistance of OHA security, officers entered a 9th-floor apartment where they attempted to speak with the female in the apartment bedroom, said police. As officers entered the bedroom, the female jumped from the bedroom window. Authorities said, officers attempted to reach her as she was going out the window, but were unsuccessful.

Omaha Fire Department personnel were immediately called to the scene to render aid. Sadly, the female was pronounced dead at the scene. The entire interaction from the time officers entered the front door of the apartment to the female jumping out of the window was approximately five seconds, said OPD.

The Omaha Police Department Officer Involved Investigations Team has reviewed body-worn camera footage from both officers which corroborates their statements as well as statements given by witnesses. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Papillion Police Department are assisting with the investigation.

The Omaha Police Department offers its sincerest condolences to the family of the victim during this difficult time.

Pursuant to Nebraska Revised Statute 29-1401, this case will be presented to a grand jury once the investigation is complete. The law requires a grand jury to be summoned when a person dies while in the custody of, or while being apprehended by law enforcement.

