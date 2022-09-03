Omaha Police investigating in-custody death, individual took own life

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department’s Officer Involved Investigations Team is investigating an in-custody death that occurred Saturday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a call near 78th Street and Sorensen Parkway shortly before 7:30 a.m. for a suicidal individual threatening to shoot themselves.

Officers arrived on the scene at 7:39 a.m. and saw a person standing in the front yard allegedly armed with a pistol.

According to police, the officers took cover and negotiated with the person for approximately four minutes, repeatedly asking them to drop the firearm and offering the person help.

The individual then shot themselves, say police, and the officers immediately approached the individual, began first aid and requested medical assistance.

Omaha Fire Department medics took the person to UNMC with CPR in progress. The individual was declared deceased at UNMC.

Police say that no officers fired their service weapons in this incident and no other individuals were injured.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

The incident was captured on the officers' body cams. The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting with the investigation. The two involved officers have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is part of standard procedure.

In accordance with Nebraska Revised Statute 29-1401, this case will be presented to a grand jury once the investigation is completed.

The law requires a grand jury to be summoned when a death occurs while being apprehended or in custody by law enforcement.

