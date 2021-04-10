Omaha Police investigating incident at WalMart

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha Police are investigating an incident at the WalMart at 5018 Ames Ave.

Police responded to the store around 10 p.m. Friday for a help an officer call. Police said a Black man had pointed a handgun at a store employee and encountered an off-duty Nebraska State Patrol trooper who was working security at the store.

Police said the Black man fled the area on foot and left the firearm at the scene.

Two men with the suspect at the time of the incident were detained and later released.

If you have any information on the incident, give the police a call.

