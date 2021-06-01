Omaha police investigating Memorial Day shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Omaha Police Department is investigating a Memorial Day shooting.

Police said they responded to 7202 Minne Lusa Blvd just after 5:30 p.m. and found 33-year-old Charles Craven in the front yard with a gunshot wound. Craven was brought to Nebraska Med.

Police said an investigation revealed a possible shooting scene near 18th and Fort Street.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP (7867), via www.p3tips.com, or by downloading the P3Tips mobile app.

Tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for a cash reward of up to $10,000.

