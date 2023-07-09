Omaha Police investigating motorcycle crash that killed one on Missouri Ave. and L St.

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed one Sunday morning at Missouri Avenue and L Street.

Here's what we know from police:

According to OPD, on Sunday at 12:54 a.m., officers responded to Missouri Avenue and L Street for a personal injury crash involving two motorcycles.

Authorities said a 2007 Harley Davidson (Vehicle 2) was eastbound on L Street, followed by a 2005 Harley Davidson (Vehicle 1) when Vehicle 1 struck the rear of Vehicle 2.

The force of the crash caused Vehicle 1 to go over a curb and flip over a guardrail, throwing the rider, while Vehicle 2 lost control and slid, said OPD.

Both riders were transported by OFD Medics.

The crash is under investigation at this time.

The rider of Vehicle 1 was identified as Riley Denisse, 22, of Neola, Iowa. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The rider of Vehicle 2 was identified as Austin Denisse, 25, of La Vista. He suffered a leg fracture that is not considered life-threatening at this time.

Both parties are related as brothers.

