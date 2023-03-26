Omaha Police investigating motorcycle crash that killed one person

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a personal injury crash involving a motorcycle that killed one person Saturday.

Here's what we know from police:

According to OPD at 2:20 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a motorcycle vs. vehicle personal injury crash at 26th & L Street.

A 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle was westbound on L Street and a 2021 Chevy Silverado was eastbound on L Street. The truck turned left (northbound) onto the HWY 75 on-ramp allegedly striking the motorcycle, said police.

Police said, the motorcyclist was transported to Bergan Mercy by OFD Medics where he was pronounced dead.

The crash is under investigation at this time.

The motorcyclist was identified as Gary S. Mangiameli, 45, of Omaha. He was wearing a DOT approved helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Chevy was identified as Lorena Lara-Diaz, 38, of Marshall, Missouri. She was booked for failure to yield ROW, refusal of a preliminary breath test, refusal of a DUI test, DUI, and motor vehicle homicide.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.