Omaha Police investigating multiple stabbings early Sunday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Sunday morning, multiple stabbings took place across the Omaha metro area. At least, three people were stabbed early this morning. Each of these stabbings is still under ongoing investigation.

Here’s what we know from OPD:

Omaha Police are investigating a cutting that injured multiple people at 3404 North 105th.

Officers responded to the scene at 2:44 a.m. where they found 19-year-old Douth Gouk with stab wounds. OFD medics transported Gouk to CUMC and later transferred him to Bergan Mercy Medical Center in critical condition.

Omaha Police then located 18-year-old Didmar Jimenez at 3212 North 108th Street with injuries from the stabbing. Jimenez was transported to Nebraska Medicine in serious condition.

Omaha Police are investigating another cutting that injured one person at 5002 South 33rd Street.

Officers responded to CUMC - University Campus at 2:30 a.m. after 24-year-old Brandon Aguayo-Enriquez arrived at the hospital with a stab wound.

It was determined that Aguayo-Enriquez was allegedly stabbed in the parking lot at 5002 South 33rd Street by an unknown suspect.

He was then sent to Bergan Mercy Medical Center for additional treatment. His injury is not considered life-threatening.

Each of these investigations is ongoing.

