Omaha Police investigating near-drowning at Lake Zorinsky

Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
An Omaha Police Department cruiser sits outside of the Nebraska State Office Building on Thursday, June 30, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
Posted at 10:51 AM, Jul 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-02 11:51:54-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police are investigating a near-drowning incident that left a three-year-old girl in critical condition Saturday night.

Here's what we know from police:

According to OPD, officers responded to a missing child call at Zorinsky Lake at 9:06 p.m. When officers arrived a citizen was performing CPR on the girl.

Officers took over lifesaving measures until OFD medics arrived and transported the girl to Lakeside Hospital in critical condition, said police.

Authorities said officers determined the girl was at a playground when she wandered off. She was found in the lake a short time later. At this time the girl remains in extremely critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

