Omaha Police investigating near-drowning at Lake Zorinsky

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police are investigating a near-drowning incident that left a three-year-old girl in critical condition Saturday night.

Here's what we know from police:

According to OPD, officers responded to a missing child call at Zorinsky Lake at 9:06 p.m. When officers arrived a citizen was performing CPR on the girl.

Officers took over lifesaving measures until OFD medics arrived and transported the girl to Lakeside Hospital in critical condition, said police.

Authorities said officers determined the girl was at a playground when she wandered off. She was found in the lake a short time later. At this time the girl remains in extremely critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

