Omaha police investigating non-fatal shooting, seeking help from public

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Saturday morning, the Omaha Police Department said in a news release that they are investigating a shooting that took place on N. 69th Street.

Police say: "Officers arrived at Immanuel Hospital to investigate a shooting victim that had arrived by private vehicle. Officers spoke with Samara Treiff, 24, who stated she was shot in the leg while she was exiting her vehicle."

The injury is considered non-life threatening.

The suspect description was not specific enough, to meet the 3 News Now description policy, but we will provide that information when more details are available.



The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

