Omaha police investigating overnight shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man injured.
Officers found 21-year-old Ngouth Mamed suffering from apparent gunshot wounds on US Highway 75 near Pinkney Street after responding to a shooting call just after midnight.
Police said Mamed told them that he and some other people were in a car on US Highway 75 when unknown suspects in a small, white SUV followed them and shot at the vehicle.
Mamed was taken to Nebraska Med with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.
Nobody else in the car was injured.
The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information about the incident, call police at 402-444-STOP.
