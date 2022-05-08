Watch
Omaha Police investigating overnight shooting leaving three injured

Posted at 11:30 AM, May 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-08 12:30:36-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating an overnight shooting that injured multiple people near 45th and Nicholas Street.

According to a press release, officers responded to the area at 2:53 a.m. to investigate shots fired. A short time later three victims arrived at the Nebraska Medical Center.

38-year-old Anthony Kenyon is reported to be in critical but stable condition. 37-year-old Deshayla Neal and 36-year-old Jamar Haynie suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Two houses and a vehicle are also reported to be damaged by gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have information related to the shooting, contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP or the Omaha Crime Stoppers website.

