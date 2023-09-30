Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Omaha Police investigating overnight shooting that critically injured one woman

OPD Extras
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
The Omaha Police Department investigates a scene on Oct. 30, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
OPD Extras
Posted at 9:45 AM, Sep 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-30 10:45:32-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating an overnight shooting that happened near 30th & Meredith Streets on Saturday.

Here's what we know from police:

Police were dispatched to 30th & Meredith streets at 2:45 a.m. for a shooting. Officers located a woman, identified as 55-year-old Felicia Johnson with a gunshot wound to her torso. Johnson was transported to Nebraska Medicine in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018