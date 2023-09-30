Omaha Police investigating overnight shooting that critically injured one woman

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating an overnight shooting that happened near 30th & Meredith Streets on Saturday.

Here's what we know from police:

Police were dispatched to 30th & Meredith streets at 2:45 a.m. for a shooting. Officers located a woman, identified as 55-year-old Felicia Johnson with a gunshot wound to her torso. Johnson was transported to Nebraska Medicine in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

