Omaha Police investigating overnight shooting that injured 2 people

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people in the early hours of Monday morning.

Here's what we know from police:

Officers responded to the Nebraska Medical Center at 1:26 a.m. and spoke with victims 21-year-old Shakur Houston and 22-year-old DeAndrien Butler.

Police say the victims offered little information about what occurred, but investigators determined the shooting took place at a party at an undetermined location.

The victims' injuries are not life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP.

