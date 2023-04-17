Omaha Police investigating overnight shooting that injured 2 people

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people in the early hours of Monday morning.
Here's what we know from police:
Officers responded to the Nebraska Medical Center at 1:26 a.m. and spoke with victims 21-year-old Shakur Houston and 22-year-old DeAndrien Butler.
Police say the victims offered little information about what occurred, but investigators determined the shooting took place at a party at an undetermined location.
The victims' injuries are not life-threatening.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP.
