Omaha Police investigating overnight shooting that left one victim injured

Posted at 10:16 AM, Sep 04, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday at 12:44 a.m.

According to police, officers were originally called to 3009 Parker St. for a shooting.

Police said that the call was then updated to say the victim identified as 22-year-old Gervais Lessly had changed locations to 2234 North 39th St.

Lessly was transported to UNMC with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

