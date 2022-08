OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha police are investigating a report of a body found near the Benson Golf Course.

Police say they were called to 72nd and Ames around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Medical responders declared the person dead on the scene.

This is a developing story.

