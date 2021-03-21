Menu

Omaha Police investigating robbery at Family Dollar

Police Lights
The Omaha Police Department is investigating a robbery at Family Dollar.
Posted at 10:48 AM, Mar 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-21 11:48:29-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Omaha Police Department is investigating a robbery.

Police responded to the Family Dollar at 1739 South 13th Street at 8:46 p.m. Saturday. Officers said they were told that the suspect entered the business, showed a handgun and demanded money.

After taking money from the business, officers said the suspect fled westbound across 13th Street.

The suspect was described as a Black man with a light complexion and a thin build. He wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black shoes, gloves and a white mask.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

