Omaha Police investigating robbery at Grover Street Family Dollar

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a robbery that occurred Saturday at Family Dollar on Grover Street.

It happened at the 8620 Grover St. location.

According to police, an employee says the suspect entered the store, displayed a firearm and demanded cash.

The suspect received an undetermined amount of cash then ran from the store.

The suspect is described as a black male who was wearing all dark clothing.

Officers say he had a silver and black handgun.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

