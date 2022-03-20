Watch
Omaha Police investigating robbery at Grover Street Family Dollar

Family Dollar
The Family Dollar logo is centered above one of its variety stores in Canton, Miss., Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a robbery that occurred Saturday at Family Dollar on Grover Street.

It happened at the 8620 Grover St. location.

According to police, an employee says the suspect entered the store, displayed a firearm and demanded cash.

The suspect received an undetermined amount of cash then ran from the store.

The suspect is described as a black male who was wearing all dark clothing.

Officers say he had a silver and black handgun.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

