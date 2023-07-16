Watch Now
Omaha Police investigating robbery at NP Mart on 60th Street early Saturday

Posted at 10:49 AM, Jul 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-16 11:49:06-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at an NP Mart on North 60th Street.

Here's what we know from police:

According to OPD, on Saturday at 3:25 a.m., police were called to the NP Mart at 4229 North 60th Street in regards to a robbery,

The employee stated an unknown black male opened the drive-thru window, pointed a firearm at him and demanded money, said police.

The suspect was described as a black male, wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, white shoes and a gray face covering.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

