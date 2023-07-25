Omaha Police investigating robbery that occurred at NP Mart on 56th and Ames

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at the NP Mart at 56th and Ames Avenue early Tuesday.

Here's what we know from police:

According to OPD, officers responded to the business at 2:53 a.m. and spoke with an employee who said a Black male wearing a light-colored shirt approached the drive-through window, showed a handgun and demanded money. The suspect left on foot after taking cash from the business.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

