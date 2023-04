OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police say one person suffered serious injuries after this truck flipped over on southbound Highway 75 near the curve to I-480 eastbound just after 6 a.m.

One person had to be taken to the hospital and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

