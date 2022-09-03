Omaha Police investigating Saturday morning homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a homicide on Saturday.

According to police, officers were called to 4310 North 52nd St for a shooting. Police located a male, identified as 20-year-old Derrick Hayes Jr. Hayes Jr. suffered a gunshot wound, according to police.

Hayes Jr. was transported to UNMC where he was pronounced deceased.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656 or contact Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at (402) 444-STOP

