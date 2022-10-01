Omaha Police investigating Saturday morning shooting that left 1 person injured

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to a press release, police responded to 6339 N 36th Ave after shots were fired at 2:16 a.m. Police found 30-year-old Dominick Jones with multiple gunshot wounds.

Jones was taken to Nebraska Medicine and was taken into surgery, according to police. Jones is in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

