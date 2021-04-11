Omaha Police investigating Saturday night shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha Police are investigating a late Saturday night shooting.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 3200 block of North 26th Avenue at 11:35 p.m. and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

As officers investigated, they also found a male victim inside an apartment.

The woman, 28-year-old Dak Chudier, was brought to Nebraska Med. The other victim, 29-year-old Buay Kang, refused medical attention.

Both have injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP.

