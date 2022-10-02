Omaha Police investigating Saturday night shooting in the area of 37th & W

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that happened at 37th and W streets.
According to a news release from OPD:
Officers were called to the area at 11:41 p.m. but did not find a scene or victims.
Officers then went to Bergan Mercy Hospital in response to two male shooting victims that came to the hospital.
The victims were identified as 18-year-old Bryan Robles-Zavala and an unnamed teenage male. Both suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
According to police, a scene was located at 3704 W St.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.