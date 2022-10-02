Watch Now
Omaha Police investigating Saturday night shooting in the area of 37th & W

Posted at 11:23 AM, Oct 02, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that happened at 37th and W streets.

According to a news release from OPD:

Officers were called to the area at 11:41 p.m. but did not find a scene or victims.

Officers then went to Bergan Mercy Hospital in response to two male shooting victims that came to the hospital.

The victims were identified as 18-year-old Bryan Robles-Zavala and an unnamed teenage male. Both suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

According to police, a scene was located at 3704 W St.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

