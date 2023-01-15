Omaha Police investigating Saturday night shooting that injured one person

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting that occurred at Park Avenue and Shirley Street.

Here's what we know from police:

Officers responded to the Nebraska Medical Center at 9:16 p.m. Saturday to investigate a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

OPD spoke with the victim, Derek Schilling, 23, who said he was shot by an unknown suspect near Park Avenue and Shirley Street. Schilling's injury is not life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

